Which of your children would you lose for $12 million? | COMMENTARY

But narrow legalities do not address, much less resolve, the sense of visceral wrong that has made Taylor’s death a cause célèbre from the streets of our cities to the stratosphere of renown occupied by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James and George Clooney. They don’t confront the apparent failure of police to adequately identify themselves before breaching the door. They don’t tell us why there was no ambulance on scene, as is standard procedure. They don’t explain why officers allowed Taylor to lie mortally wounded for at least five minutes without rendering first aid. They don’t help us process the fact that this 26-year-old African American woman was not safe from police overreach in her own home.