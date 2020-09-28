Maryland’s alcohol industry should not have to bear the burden of increased taxes | COMMENTARY

While headlines have focused on increased sales at liquor stores as people sheltered at home, this does not accurately portray the severe impact of the pandemic on the overwhelming majority of the hospitality industry — particularly as it relates to small-batch, locally-made alcohol. Maryland’s once bustling craft distilleries, breweries and wineries have had their tasting rooms and tours shut down for months due to the pandemic. Additionally, all of the local events and festivals where we would normally showcase and sell our craft products have also been canceled.