‘Everything is uncertain’: We asked young people to tell us how this year has changed them. Here’s what they had to say.

Instead of thinking about not hurting myself on the soccer field, I had to contemplate the fact of contracting the virus and spreading it to my family and loved ones. Although I knew that I was relatively safe because of my age and general health, I knew that some of the people around me were at a higher risk of getting severe symptoms and possibly fatal circumstances. This made wearing masks and using hand sanitizer a necessity in all areas of my day-to-day life. These new concepts were at first very annoying and hard to remember because of their outlandish nature. I was never in a situation where I needed to wear a face covering and even more so whenever I left my home. But I learned to always have a mask wherever I went and my cars were always packed with hand sanitizers