Witcover: An ideal but unlikely savior of the Grand Old Party

Mr. Romney told King: “I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my own experience and not consistent with building a strong America. At the same time, I recognize that the president has a proper role calling to unite all Americans regardless of creeds and race and even of place of their national origin, and I think in that case the president fell far short.” Asked to elaborate, he replied, “That’s all I got, thanks,” and walked off.