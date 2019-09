10 good reasons to love Baltimore

In Maryland, crab cakes are a religion, and Faidley’s , located in Baltimore’s Lexington Market since 1886, is widely regarded as serving the state’s best. The crab cakes here (which were created in 1987 by matriarch Nancy Faidley-Devine) are unlike any you’ll find anywhere else, and locals are unanimous in their praise. To make these crab cakes, whole jumbo lump Maryland blue crab meat (the highest grade available) is tossed with broken saltines, Old Bay, and a secret mayo-based sauce before being formed into fist-sized balls and flash-fried in very hot oil. The end result is a golden-brown crab cake, brimming with huge chunks of fresh crab, and light and creamy on the inside. It’s about as good as it gets. (Sophia Y./ Yelp