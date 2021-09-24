David Brooks: If the infrastructure and reconciliation packages crumble, Dems will fail and Trump could return | COMMENTARY

We should not be under the illusion that we’re going to create a European-style welfare state on this side of the Atlantic. The Danes were apparently happy to devote 46% of their GDP to taxes in 2019, to contribute to their welfare provisions. In America the 50-year average federal tax revenue-to-GDP ratio was 17%, and as James Pethokoukis points out in his column in The Week, even if the Democratic bills passed, it would go up to only 19% in the coming decade. Americans prefer to control their own resources, and so we’re never going to have the kind of cradle-to-grave system Europeans are content with.