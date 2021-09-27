Blame state inaction for the condition of Baltimore schools | COMMENTARY

To date, 23 of 28 planned school buildings have been rebuilt and opened under the program, and eight more buildings are being added to the plan through the Built to Learn Act, which passed earlier this year. Still, much more is needed to address the roughly 80 city schools that will continue to age and deteriorate without a funding commitment. In those schools, tens of thousands of children will have to learn in substandard conditions. The ACLU of Maryland, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and law firm BakerHosteler has been seeking remedies to this unconscionable state of affairs for nearly two decades in an ongoing lawsuit.