Unraveling the harmful myths that perpetuated slavery | COMMENTARY

Like morbid amateur eugenicists, these breeders hand selected their victims and physically forced them together. When they encountered resistance, there were things they could do: They might simply strip the pair naked and lock them in a cold barn for the night. Sometimes, they would play head games with them, encouraging them to think that being chosen to suffer sexual assault was somehow a great honor. Or, if all else failed, they might stand over them the way they would over livestock, and personally “guide” the process. If a male victim was lacking, an enterprising breeder might avail himself of the services of one of the neighborhood studs, referred to as a “specie,” who were carted from farm to farm for the purpose.