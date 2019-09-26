Pitts: What does it mean that Dennis Turner is black?

The second child has not been identified, but we do know that Kaia is a little black girl, and that should not surprise anyone who’s been paying attention. As years of research have quantified, black children face harsher and more frequent discipline in school than their white classmates. Indeed, data released by the Department of Education in 2014 showed that this extends even into pre-school, where black kids make up 18% of the student body, yet 42% of those who are suspended once, and nearly half of those who are suspended more than once.