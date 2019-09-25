Study: Affordable housing policy backfires in Baltimore, Washington region

That might be tolerable if inclusionary zoning programs produced enough subsidized homes for the residents who qualify, but it doesn’t — not even close. Montgomery County has the longest history with inclusionary zoning in the country, and it also produces the region’s most below-market-rate housing units per year. Even so, fewer than 4% of Montgomery County homes are inclusionary zoning units. Baltimore policymakers have commonly waived inclusionary zoning requirements if developers can show that the cost of providing them would make a project unfeasible. Its program has produced only 34 homes for low-income families during the nine years it’s been in place.