We have a duty to support the impeachment inquiry

Now, 232 years later, the Founding Fathers are calling us to account. It’s a democracy if we can keep it, they are saying. And it’s not just elected political leaders that must act. Americans of every stripe and party, of every political leaning, of every faith and color, every age, every income — each and every one of us must soberly consider whether we want to live in a country led by a president who conspires with foreign nations to affect our domestic elections and governance, or whether we want to live free.