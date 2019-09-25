Md. legislation would ban flavored tobacco products

Tuesday will mark a huge turning point in this fight; I am proud to have sponsored a bill that increases the age of sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in Maryland from 18 to 21. Six months ago, Gov. Larry Hogan signed the bill into law, and next week it goes into effect. Knowing that 95% of smokers started before the age of 21, this promises to have a far-reaching impact on the health of the next generation of Maryland children. I am thrilled we have taken this step forward. However, the fight against youth tobacco use is not over, and we will only win the war against Big Tobacco and the e-cigarette industry with a continued, comprehensive public policy approach.