Fixing a legal loophole for young truckers

Unfortunately, there are regulatory roadblocks that deny young Marylanders the opportunity to pursue these promising opportunities. While it is legal in Maryland (and every state in the U.S. except Hawaii and Alaska) for 18-year-olds to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License and operate trucks in intrastate commerce, a federal rule prevents them from participating in interstate commerce. What this means in practice is that a 20-year-old Marylander can drive a truck 130 miles across the state from Hagerstown to Elkton and back, but she is legally barred from driving less than 10 miles from Bethesda across the border into McLean, Va. Younger drivers in states such as California and Texas can travel several hundred miles without crossing the border, but someone in Elkton, Md. can’t drive 18 miles to Newark, Del.