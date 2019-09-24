Baltimore needs a governor who will work with city leaders, not tear them down

Ask those of us who live and work in Baltimore what we need and listen to our community, especially the people who have been directly impacted by gun violence. We are resilient and resourceful, and we rise to meet our challenges, daily. It would be great if our governor helped us garner the resources of the state to support us in fulfilling our vision for true public safety. Since Ms. Mosby is asking for just that, answering her call instead of finding ways to usurp our local power and vision is what I'd like to see happen. Finding ways to work together on complex, nuanced issues is what leadership requires. And, more importantly, that’s how we will end gun violence in Baltimore.