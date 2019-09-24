Md. leaders have a moral responsibility to fund Kirwan

As to affordability, let’s first put the price tag in perspective. As whopping as it sounds, a $3.8 billion increase through 2030 is only about an increase of about 2.5% more each year in current state and local spending for public schools. And it would increase state and local spending for all government purposes by about one-half of 1% per year, which in no way is an unreasonable investment in what state officials claim as their highest priority.