Football games and protest don’t mix | COMMENTARY

Oh, but you explain that you’re not really disrespecting the flag or the men and women in our military who have given their lives for their country. Or the police. You’re simply supporting Black Lives Matter, even though the founder of what some have called the “Kneel the Flag” movement, Colin Kaepernick, is a former NFL star who, with no comment from the league, wore socks depicting police as pigs. You hasten to add that supporting Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean you don’t believe all Black lives matter, including the lives lost in Black on Black crime in cities like Chicago during the weekend following the horror that was death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota. Or David Dorn, a Black police officer killed during the Floyd riots. Do you kneel for them? Or only for Black lives taken by white police officers?