Switching utility companies means many low-income Marylanders paying more | COMMENTARY

Some third-party suppliers have targeted low-income consumers through aggressive door-to-door sales and setting up tables outside Department of Social Services offices, where residents apply for energy assistance. Such suppliers are incentivized to target households likely to need energy assistance because they are guaranteed payment, even if their customers don’t pay their bills. Maryland regulations put the risk of consumer default on utilities, not on suppliers. The Energy Assistance Protection Act would solve this problem by holding suppliers to their word. It would allow customers to retain a choice of energy suppliers, and would require any third-party supplier who wants to sell to households that receive OHEP funds to guarantee that their net price to consumers be lower than standard rates available through their regulated utility.