Schizophrenia and suicide: is there a drug connection?

North-west Wales was almost ideal for comparisons of this kind. Between 1875 and 1996, the population of this area changed almost not at all in terms of size, age composition, ethnic composition, poverty or rurality. Moreover, for both periods, there was effectively only one point of access to mental health service users in Wales: Denbigh Asylum for 1875-1924, and the North West Wales District General Hospital Psychiatric Unit for 1994-2010. This is about as close to a controlled experiment as it is possible to get for this sort of thing.