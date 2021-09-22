Marijuana is not yet real medication, despite state laws saying so | COMMENTARY

Cannabis’ medicinal properties come from unique naturally occurring chemicals called cannabinoids. The most powerful of these is also the best known — Delta-9 THC, or just THC for short — although other cannabinoids, like CBD, may also have health consequences. THC is the chemical that sometimes results in a feeling of euphoria, altered sensory perception, and increased pain tolerance among users. However, not all users have all of these, potentially, useful, pleasant experiences. Some users may experience paranoia, heightened anxiety or have psychotic episodes. Science has yet to determine why cannabis effects different people differently or why a user might have one effect during one period of use and a different effect the next. Medicine’s current best guess is that it may have something to do with the cannabis’ THC content, the amount the person consumes, how the person consumes it (smoking, vaping, or eating), whether the person ate a meal recently, or even the different chemicals (called terpenes) in different cannabis strains that give each their unique smells and tastes.