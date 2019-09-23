New Md. law fights child pornography, but more must be done

But passing laws to make sure creeps don’t fall through the legal cracks is the first step in further protecting our communities from 21st century threats. Many states have not been able to keep pace with the technology predators use to contact children, who are increasingly accessible online. We still lack highly trained digital forensic investigators to follow all available leads. As recently as a few years ago, the Maryland State Police only had three full-time digital forensic investigators. Though Maryland significantly increased funding for their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in 2016 with Alicia’s Law, there are still thousands more leads than there are trained investigators, who frequently are recruited to higher paying and less traumatic employment.