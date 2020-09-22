Andy Harris and the disappearance of decency in politics | COMMENTARY

“Think globally, act locally” remains a great way to figure out a plan to solve an intimidatingly big problem. In our case, that problem is the fact that common decency has flown out the window, and many consider it reasonable to say and do nasty things to people who take a different political position than they do. Acting locally, we must demand that our elected leaders lead by reflecting and promoting our most basic values — not a position on immigration or the economy, but the fact that we should treat each other kindly and negotiate respectfully and in good faith when we disagree in order to find workable solutions.