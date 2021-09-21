Society has failed to provide adequate ‘offramps’ away from criminal behavior | COMMENTARY

Our willful ignorance does not end there. The individual who is sent to prison is not responsible for the conditions of confinement. The warehousing and absence of meaningful support are our decisions. At the same time, we turn a blind eye to the experience of the incarcerated as well as the harmful consequences of that experience. As retired-Justice Anthony Kennedy once observed, “When the prisoner is taken way, our attention turns to the next case. When the door is locked against the prisoner, we do not think about what is behind it.” Those conditions all but assure recidivism upon the individual’s release, meaning the infliction of new harms cannot be attributed solely to the individual once freed.