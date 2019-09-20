Why have millennials not done as well as their parents?

Four or five years ago, having breakfast at the counter in a popular Annapolis eatery, I struck up a casual conversation with a stranger sitting next to me. I remember it as if it happened yesterday. This father, for all the right reasons, had pushed his son to get a college degree and counseled him to borrow money to do so. The son had incurred a loan in excess of $100,000 and graduated into an economy of few job openings. He had no good job and no money to pay his debt. The father’s pain, guilt and sense of regret were palpable. This is what happened to millennials following the 2008 Great Recession.