David R. Craig, former Harford County executive, state secretary of planning, says he has dementia | COMMENTARY

It has been my honor to dedicate my life and my energy to a community that I love. Public service, whether as an educator or an elected official, has been at the core of who I am for as long as I can remember. It is that commitment to public service that has led me to write this, and to share a diagnosis that my pride would rather keep private. It is my hope that by writing this, it will raise awareness and aid in the call for greater investment in medical research.