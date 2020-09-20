This is why Senate should not vote on a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg this year | COMMENTARY

Mr. McConnell justifies his reversal by observing that Judge Garland’s nomination occurred when the White House and Senate were controlled by different parties, whereas Republicans now run both. But that is not a principled distinction, it merely explains that Mr. McConnell had leverage to work his will. The principle Mr. McConnell articulated in 2016 — that a nomination should not advance in an election year to give the electorate more say in the court’s membership — is equally applicable now, even more so because of the proximity of the election. I did not agree with Mr. McConnell’s position in 2016, but it prevailed then and must apply now if the Supreme Court is to be seen as anything other than an instrument of cynical partisan manipulation.