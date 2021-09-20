Fisticuffs and knife fights: ‘quaint’ street warfare of days long gone | COMMENTARY

There are all of kinds of strategies being employed in cities like Baltimore to try to prevent kids from engaging in violent behavior. Some of these programs are successful, some less so, and it is crucial that we strive to identify and then implement the best ones. But there will always be conflicts among kids individually and in groups. While the prevalence of drug dealing in some communities has played a significant role in changing the nature of these conflicts over the years, there were also many fights when I was growing up in the Bronx 60 years ago. There were far fewer guns and far fewer deaths, however — hardly a coincidence.