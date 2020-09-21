Israel deals are the result of changing tides, but Trump still deserves credit | COMMENTARY

In this context, the plight of the Palestinians was bound to become less of a priority. For generations, Arab governments used the Palestinians as propaganda tools for their own cynical ends. By focusing popular anger at Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, they took attention away from their own failures. That the Palestinians have always been plagued by terrible leaders — many of whom have served as pawns of the Iranians — made it easy for Arab governments to abandon them the moment they ceased being useful.