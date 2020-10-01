Don’t defund the police; make witnesses feel safe | COMMENTARY

Many progressives say that no matter how safe police make cooperation, their abuses will still prevent people from sharing information. In actuality, while concerns about police abuses are legitimate and prevalent, they do not appear to prevent people facing violence from calling the police. Since Freddie Gray’s 2015 death, there have been more, not fewer, 911 calls. Nationally, Black victims, who bear the brunt of police misconduct, are even more likely to report violent crime than white victims, according to research by a Boston University scholar.