We’re more accessible than ever — and less connected because of it | COMMENTARY

But not that long ago, if you wanted to talk with a friend, you had to use your land line phone at home. If Mom or Dad or a sibling was already on the phone; sorry — you had to wait. But when you got your chance to use the phone, it was the best. Tethered to a wall with a cord and dumbbell-heavy receiver, that was your chance to connect and catch up. And if you were not home? There were these things called phone booths — a phone inside a big glass box that took your loose change (back when we had that, too) to make a call.