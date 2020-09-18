Union politics hurts Maryland students | COMMENTARY

There are tens of thousands of students in Maryland who attend private and parochial schools. Private school education is a privilege only available to those who can afford it. Many of these students have already returned to campus and some sort of in-person learning. As the MSEA continues to advocate keeping kids out of school, it only widens the gap between those who can take advantage of a private school and those who cannot. This will continue to adversely impact those students who are already disadvantaged.