Public schools need sustainable investment

What’s wrong with this picture? First, according to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers — who spend on average of $450 of their own money every school year on school supplies — have resorted to asking the public for donations to make their classrooms inhabitable. Second, it turns out that Baltimore City Public Schools has a $3 billion maintenance backlog from decades of underfunding. The city is asking teachers to go to work and kids to go to school every day in buildings that are literally falling apart. It says a lot about the state’s priorities and the desperate need to invest in school infrastructure. The Interagency Committee on School Construction recently approved $9 million to add air conditioning to five Baltimore city schools and $13.5 million for six Baltimore County schools, but the funds don’t come close to meeting the needs.