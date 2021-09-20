Ransomware negotiator: ‘What bothers me most is how preventable this all is’ | COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, the discussion around ransomware today has largely been boiled down to the question: “Should companies pay ransom?” The FBI’s guidance says “no.” But if you’re a small business that will go under in a few days if you can’t get your systems back online, that kind of blanket guidance isn’t really useful or practical. Even more disturbing, several states are now considering making ransom payments illegal — this is a classic “punish the victim” approach that we saw fail so spectacularly with the War on Drugs.