I ran from cops when I was teenager. What if I had been Black? | COMMENTARY

When I was 25, I ran at a pair of Los Angeles police officers with a large stick in my hand. The stick wasn’t meant for them; they showed up while I was (stupidly) storming around the block looking for whomever had just broken into my apartment — but they didn’t know that. They didn’t shoot me. They laughed. They also laughed at the not-yet-legal pot my roommate left out. We didn’t get our stuff back, but I didn’t get shot, and we didn’t go to jail.