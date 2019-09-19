Amazon puts another bookstore out of business, but this one’s personal

And being the proud literary snob I was, I was possibly the very last human in the greater U.S. to succumb to the allure of the Kindle. I loved the feel of books, the smell of the ink, the sound of the turning of a page, the weight of a great volume in my lap. I loved using bookmarks rather than dog-earring pages — remarking to those who did, that “books are our friends, and turning down corners hurt them. (I avoided the library: the hands of other people on my book friends was somehow unacceptable, as were stains of chocolate, tomato soup and other things better unnamed.) But, eventually, there I was anyway, carting around an electronic gizmo, covered in a designer sleeve, ever prepared to fill snippets of time or long waits at doctors’ offices, airports and guest rooms of friends who go to bed way too early.