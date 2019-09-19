What happened to sportsmanship in politics?

What do you do if you aren’t one of the huddled few shouting from the corners? Do what Baltimoreans did after the Colts left: Start over. Take a fresh look at the political landscape. Maybe change teams. Don’t judge a player by their colors (red/blue). Go deeper. Be courageous enough to break ties with a person in power who does not play by the rules — even if they are on your team. Be even more courageous and buy a person wearing a MAGA hat or a Planned Parenthood T-shirt a beer and find out something you have in common. Like our sports affiliation, our political affiliation is a part of the whole, not the whole. Because if we bring the game back to politics then we all win.