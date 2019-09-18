Home based ‘smart’ technologies will transform lives

The benefits of these efforts go far beyond cost savings. In the kind of high-bandwidth environment the new gigabit platforms make possible, continuous monitoring and two-way communication will eventually make “aging in place” a much more realistic possibility for millions. A Stanford program, for example, is developing an AI-driven suite of monitoring and tracking applications to gauge health, nutrition, activity levels and indications of distress to allow elderly Americans to extend the time they can safely stay at home and delay or avoid the often jarring move to an institutional setting.