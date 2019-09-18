Refugee resettlement: America’s last claim to moral leadership in jeopardy

As of July 2, 8,819 refugees have been approved to travel to the United States, after exhaustive security clearances abroad. They are eagerly anticipating flights to the U.S. An additional 29,362 refugees have passed their U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services interviews and are awaiting next steps. These families fled persecution and violence in their homelands — many because of their faith, ethnicity or for speaking out against oppression. They made perilous journeys to neighboring countries, endured years in desperate conditions in refugee camps, and have finally successfully completed extensive U.S. security checks. They cannot safely return to their homelands. They meet the strict criteria for resettlement in the U.S. Some are the spouses, children or parents of refugees already firmly settled in Maryland. Their final hopes of safety and reunion with family will be crushed if the president chooses to slam the door of the U.S. refugee resettlement program.