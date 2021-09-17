Md.’s pending police reform measures ‘hinder accountability’ | COMMENTARY

The members of these charging committees are selected by a county (or city) accountability board, another entity comprised of only citizens. There is no requirement that the charging committee include any representatives from local jurisdictions. Thus, a charging committee for Montgomery County may be tasked with reviewing a police internal investigation for possible charges for, say, the Takoma Park Police Department and it is unlikely that a citizen from Takoma Park is on the committee. Thus, that community has no say in its police administration — it is subject to the whims of whomever serves on the committee. This is why, under the Maryland State Constitution, it is debatable whether a countywide charging committee can have legal authority over a municipal agency. Similarly, it is questionable whether the statewide charging committee can have authority over sheriffs, who are independently elected state officials.