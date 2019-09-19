Pitts: The truth of climate change has long been painfully clear

And the truth of climate change has long made itself painfully clear. How many “500 year” floods must we endure, how many storms of the century have to batter us, how many sweltering Junes — and Octobers — do we have to sweat through, how many times must Miami Beach flood at high tide on a sunny day, before all of us admit that our planet is overheating like an old car with a bad radiator? And before there is a bipartisan consensus requiring — not asking — lawmakers to treat this with the moon mission urgency it demands?