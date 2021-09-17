Inoculation: the answer to helping teens through COVID and emotional turmoil | COMMENTARY

As a parent, I get it. And I could tell you stories of my own over-protectiveness as my children grew up. No one wants to see their kids suffer, no matter their age. We all hope our teens will have the resilience to respond with strength when the inevitable crises of life emerge. How robust a teenager’s defense arsenal will be rests on multiple factors, such as genetics, inborn temperament and family support. But another essential component is the practice they have had in dealing with life’s misfortunes — that is, their coping memory or immunity. How much resilience have they built up over time by dealing with the disappointments of day-to-day life?