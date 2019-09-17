Country music as we know it has African American roots

A century ago, hysterical white people in Lauraville went racial when they learned that Morgan, then located in West Baltimore, planned to move to their part of what was then Baltimore County. Headlines warned of a “Negro invasion” and predicted — rather Trump-like — the dire consequences of the presence of a “Negro colony”: tuberculosis, cholera, crime, vermin and plummeting property values. Stunned at learning about this history during a presentation at a meeting of the Lauraville Improvement Association a couple of years ago, community leaders vowed to show that current Lauraville repudiates that past. According to Edwin T. Johnson, Morgan’s assistant archivist, a member of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and a Lauraville resident, his neighbors have been pushing back against the troubling racist climate evident across the nation and saying instead, “Let me do something to make sure my conscience is clear and my hands are clean.”