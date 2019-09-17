Baltimore park funding: a 2020 primary issue?

One potential solution to fund operations and maintenance in Patterson Park is to adopt a special benefits district model, in which residents pay a little more to have a lot more influence concerning how their parks and recreation centers are maintained and operated. This has worked for Midtown Benefits District, Charles Village, Downtown Partnership and Waterfront Partnership. While each district’s model is structured differently, their existence and success are based on receiving marginal, additional funds from property owners for dedicated uses in a designated area. An in-depth analysis of the special benefits district model was published this spring in the Journal of Land and Development. The article examined several potential funding options for Baltimore’s park system, including raising money through private philanthropy, dedicating permit fees to the park and other tax models, and concluded that Patterson Park is well positioned to take advantage of a special benefits district model to help supplement maintenance and operations spending by the city.