COVID-19 and the case for electric cars | COMMENTARY

Once our economy revs back into action, people will get back in their cars and trucks and pollution levels will go back up. But what if more and more of us switch to electric cars, trucks and buses? What if, in rebuilding our economy, we focus on supporting the shovel-ready jobs needed to build out electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout our country? What if big companies transitioned their vehicle fleets entirely to electric-powered trucks and delivery vans — a move Amazon is already starting to do?