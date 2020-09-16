Former Ravens player: To make schools safe, support kids, don’t criminalize them | COMMENTARY

Over a decade later, while mentoring young boys as a defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, I saw firsthand that my childhood experience was not unique: Many children have endured trauma that impacts their emotional well-being and, in turn, their behavior at home and in school. Kids who have been in a serious accident, like I was, or who have suffered the loss of a parent, economic hardship, or illness or violence at home carry those experiences into their classrooms. These students often struggle to follow rules and are prone to outbursts when triggered. These are not bad kids, but they might act out or hurt others because they themselves are hurting and lack the ability to process that pain.