Pitts: Arguments over electability are an annoying diversion

That's not to endorse any particular one of the bold ideas being put forth by the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. It is, rather, to say that something is wrong when boldness itself is identified as a problem. One learns not to expect profiles in courage from a party that agonizes like Hamlet over whether to impeach the most impeachment-worthy president in history, but even by the chicken-hearted standards of the Democrats, this debate is disheartening.