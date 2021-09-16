At 60, the Peace Corps needs your support now more than ever | COMMENTARY

My values and perspective on the world were shaped over 50 years ago by living and working with impoverished fishermen on the Caribbean coast of Colombia and by the Peace Corps training I received. We built a school, and we developed a cooperative among the fishermen in five villages enabling them to acquire motors and nets and increase their daily catch. I was a catalyst, but the community did the work. Along the way, I was able to teach literacy and share some health lessons with my friends and neighbors in the village. Like most volunteers, however, I learned far more from these wonderful people than I could ever teach them.