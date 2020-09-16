I cancelled my Netflix subscription because of the sexually exploitive “Cuties” movie | COMMENTARY

Here are some facts about the movie. Multiple drawn out scenes show the 11-year-old girls dancing and twerking in sexually suggestive ways — all while scantily dressed. They slap each other on the behind in one clip that I watched. In another particularly disturbing scene, among so many, the little girls find themselves detained by two security guards who will not let them go. In order to persuade the men to let them go, one of the girls begins to twerk and sensually dance for grown men, who watch intrigued.