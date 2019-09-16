Carroll County prayer lawsuit about respecting rights of all

The lawsuit has nothing to do with politics or personal sentiments against that previous Carroll County Board of Commissioners. It has only to do with ignoring the rights of Carroll County citizens of other faiths, be they Jewish, Bahá'í, Muslim, Hindu or any other religion. We firmly believe in the right of people of all faiths and none to be welcome at county board meetings by the offering of a simple moment of silence for all to pray to their god or reflect on the business before the commissioners.