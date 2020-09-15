Union Craft Brewing incident: cancel culture at its worst | COMMENTARY

“We apologize, take these allegations seriously, and are focused on making changes which we know will take time,” the brewery’s co-founder, Adam Benesch, wrote in an email to The Sun. “Actions speak louder than words and the work we have been doing behind the scenes for months support a new direction for Union. As we move forward, we are committed to creating a safe, equitable, supportive and fun environment for our employees and community. We can and will do better.”