In education, process as important as final product

The arts and humanities are not the only subjects to benefit from process-based assessments and strategies. I will never forget the algebra teacher who refused to mark a problem correct unless we “showed our work.” He told us to circle our final answer, but without the sequential steps showing the process by which we arrived at each answer, we could forget the idea of receiving a 100 on our weekly Friday algebra tests. (Imagine requiring such sequential logic in today’s world of politics: You can’t vote for a candidate until you show the critical thinking process by which you made your final decision.)